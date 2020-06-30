4 new positive COVID-19 cases in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

The four new cases are:

A woman in her 20s, who traveled out of the county

A man in his 30s, who has not traveled out of the county

A woman in her 40s, who traveled out of the county

A woman in her 60s, who traveled out of the county

None of the new cases came into contact with a known positive case, according to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.

This brings the total of active cases to 14 in the county, including three who are hospitalized.

The total number of cases in the county has now reached 77.

There are currently no active cases at any nursing homes in Brown County.

The Texas National Guard will be conducting coronavirus tests on Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot, located at 800 Rogan Street.

No symptoms are required in order to be tested.