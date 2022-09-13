Abilene Cultural Affairs Council: 4 new sculptures set up in Downtown Abilene to celebrate 40+ years of outdoor art exhibitions (Sept. 13, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas’ longest running community-initiated public art exhibition, Abilene Cultural Affairs Council’s Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, is celebrating 42 years of contemporary outdoor sculptures from award-winning Texas artists. To celebrate, four new sculptures will be viewable in Downtown Abilene come Friday.

The exhibition committee partnered with the City of Abilene Community Services Department, local universities, The Grace Museum and Center for Contemporary Arts to commemorate the more-than four decades of service to the Key City.

This year’s sculptures and artists include:

“Red Running Dog” by Anthony Huff of Abilene

“Talk of Camels and Needles” by Dewane Hughes of Tyler

“The Day Gertrude Flew the Coop” by Glory Hartsfield, originally from Texas but has since relocated to the Midwest

“Fallen” by Jeffie Brewer of Nacagdoches

These four new sculptures will be on exhibit along North 1st Street (between Beech and Grape Streets) for the next two years.

Receptions in celebration of the sculptors and other artists will take place over the weekend of Friday, September 16.

On Friday:

5:00 p.m. – Robbie Barber’s exhibition “Souls” at Shore Art Gallery in the Don Morris Center at Abilene Christian University ( 1600 Campus Court )

) 5:45 p.m. – Anna Mavromatis’ exhibition “Material Culture” at The Grace Museum (102 Cypress Street)

Saturday, September 17:

All day – Russell Jacques’ sculpture “Variations on a Theme III” outside of Amy Graves Ryan Fine Arts Center at McMurry University (1642 Hunt Street)

5:45 p.m. – Felice Contreras exhibition “The Letter ‘T’ Stands For…” at the Ira M. Taylor Memorial Gallery at the Frost Center for Visual Arts at Hardin-Simmons University ( 2200 Hickory Street )

) 6:15 p.m. – Featured outdoor sculptor and group exhibition “Outliers” at the Center for Contemporary Arts (220 Cypress Street)

The Outliers exhibition features six artists; Robbie Barber of Waco, Jeffie Brewer of Nacogdoches, Andy Don Emmons of Waco, Anthony Huff of Abilene, Dewane Hughes of Tyler and Glory Hartsfield.