ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A late morning house fire in South Abilene took the lives of four pets on Independence Day Monday.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) said the occupant arrived home just after 10:00 a.m. Monday to find the house filled with smoke.

Crews made their ways to the house in the 600 block of South LaSalle around 10:20, where they said they found smoke escaping from the front door.

A fire was found in a bedroom, and AFD said it was extinguished quickly.

Unfortunately, two dogs and two pet snakes were found dead in the home.

While a cause of this fire is under investigation, AFD estimated damages to be about $15,000.