4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond

Investigators and the Webb County medical examiners assess the area where multiple bodies were found on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead.

Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on multiple counts of capital murder.

Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present.

A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door.

Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.

