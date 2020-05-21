40 new inmate positives push Middleton, Robertson units to 193 COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Middleton and Robertson prison units are reporting a combined total of 193 COVID-19 cases.

The Middleton unit has seen 39 new inmate cases reported Wednesday for a total of 121, as well as 10 employees who have tested positive.

The Robertson unit only had one new inmate test positive Wednesday for a total of 43, plus 19 employees who have contracted the virus.

There are zero pending tests for inmates at the Middleton unit and eight at Robertson, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.

Data for pending tests of employees is not readily available on the website.