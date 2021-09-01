40% of 337 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co. are kids, total active cases top 2k

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 337 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 134 of whom are kids. Wednesday’s tally of new cases is the most reported in one day since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Over the last seven days, 27.87% of those who have been tested have been positive. That’s the highest seven day test positivity rate since the health district began reporting the statistic on Sept. 22, 2020.

Among the 337 new cases reported Wednesday were 134 school aged children, including four in pre-K, 44 elementary students, 42 kids in middle school and 44 in high school. Kids accounted for 39.76% of new cases reported Wednesday.

Hendrick Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Greenwood said on Wednesday that the amount of kids being infected in Taylor County is “alarming,” and that they are treating kids with COVID-19 in the hospital, as are many others across the state.

Since Aug. 2, there have been 528 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 21.39% of the 2,469 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 2,065 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 1, when there were 2,236.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 2,000 active cases, there were only 40 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 111 on Wednesday, including 18 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 20 hospitalizations in Brownwood and nine in the ICU. Of those total 131 patients hospitalized, 101 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 27 ICU patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,183 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,222 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 59,408 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49,308 have been fully vaccinated.