41 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 37 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 41 new positive COVID-19 cases.
There are also 37 recoveries, but 33 people remain hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 16 are from Taylor County and 17 are from other surrounding counties.
The health district reports a total of 940 active cases, and a total of 3,911 cases since the first one was reported several months ago.
More information can be found in the graphic below:
- CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
- Lawmakers hope final presidential debate has more meaning
- Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot
- California officer’s bodycam video shows harrowing rescue of woman from burning car
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews say they’re having a baby girl