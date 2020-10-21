41 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 37 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 41 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are also 37 recoveries, but 33 people remain hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 16 are from Taylor County and 17 are from other surrounding counties.

The health district reports a total of 940 active cases, and a total of 3,911 cases since the first one was reported several months ago.

More information can be found in the graphic below: