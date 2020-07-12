42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, 5 new hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and five new hospitalizations.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

There are 394 active cases in Abilene and Taylor County, the health district reported.

The health district is also reporting 44 current hospitlizations, an increase of five from Saturday. Those hospitalized may not all be residents of the county, the health district said.

The number of recovered people remains at 349, unchanged from Saturday.

The new cases all come from PCR tests, the most reliable type of test. The total number of PCR tests to date is 750. A total number of 9,944 tests have been conducted.

In the last day, there have been 28 new positive antigen tests, a newer way of testing.

Since June 25, there have been 286 positive antigen tests. The number of active antigen cases is not yet reported by the health district.

The total number of PCR and antigen cases combined is 1,036.