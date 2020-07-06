43-year-old man drowns in Brazos River in Shackelford County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 43-year-old man died on Saturday, July 4th. The victim drowned at the Clear Fork of the Brazos River in Shackelford County.

According to authorities, Erik Alan Johnson, from Lueders Texas, traveled to an area below a dam on the Clear Fork of the Brazos River with friends to trotline fish sometime Saturday July 4th, 2020.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department report says the victim was attempting to use a canoe to help friends stretch a trotline across a deep part of the river and fell overboard around 6:30 p.m.

Texas Game Wardens, Jones and Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office, and Stamford EMS were called to the incident as a potential drowning.

Texas Game Wardens recovered the victim around 8:30 p.m. the same day.