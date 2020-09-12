44th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 24 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One COVID-19 related death and 24 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; there are now 415 active cases.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 24 new cases, 7 are from PCR tests and 17 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths was female in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions.

Seventeen patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,639 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: