46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports 46 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday.

The health district says 32 new positives come from PCR tests while 14 are from antigen tests.

There are 313 active cases from PCR tests, and there have been a total of 237 positive results from antigen tests since June 25. It is unknown how many of the positive antigen results remain active.

A total of 35 hospital beds are being used for the virus, although the city says they may not all be Taylor County residents.

The total number of cases seen in Taylor County is now 891, of which 334 have recovered and seven have died, according to the health district.

There have been 9,555 PCR tests conducted, an increase of 114 since Thursday. It is unknown how many total antigen tests have been administered.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below.