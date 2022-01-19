485 new COVID-19 cases continue Taylor Co. trend of record-breaking numbers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 case totals in Abilene have set four new records after Monday’s totals were reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District late Wednesday afternoon.

The health district, which has been releasing numbers a day late and did not report numbers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, reported a one-day record 485 new COVID-19 cases for Monday. The longstanding record of 337 recorded on Sept. 1, 2021 has been broken twice in the last week.

Those numbers push the county’s active case count to another new record of 4,104. The longstanding record of 3,034 that was set on Nov. 27, 2020, was broken last Wednesday, Jan. 12, when there were 3,075 active cases.

A new record in active cases has been achieved every day since.

The 31.74% 7-day positivity rate reported for Monday is also a new record, and is the third consecutive day that a new record in this category has been reached.

Just 17 days into January, a new record has also been reached in monthly total cases.

There have been 3,458 new cases reported in Taylor County so far in January, surpassing the previous record of 3,409 recorded in November 2020.

Although hospitalization numbers are not approaching records at near the rate as case numbers, they are still trending upward in January, as Hendrick Health on Wednesday reported 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, more than double the 44 reported at the beginning of the month.

Cases in Taylor County kids are also rising, and half of them have come since the start of the current school year in August. The 82 cases reported for Monday in kids ages 0-19 pushes the total number of children who have contracted COVID-19 to 4,154, including 2,070 that tested positive since school began in August.

It is likely that the true case totals are actually higher than reported, as results from at-home tests are not required to be reported to the health district.