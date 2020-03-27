4th coronavirus case confirmed in Eastland County

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A fourth confirmed case of coronavirus has now been confirmed in Eastland County.

County officials said the fourth case was confirmed on Friday. They could not comment on what part of the county it was confirmed in, nor whether the case was travel-related or community-based.

“As the availability of testing kits increases, we will see an increase in the number of positives across the country,” said Dr. Robert DeLuca of Eastland Memorial Hospital. “It is still very important to continue with social distancing and good hand washing. “

Medical officials still remind residents to be cautious if they start to become ill.

“Patients who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home. If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4°, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t need to be seen by a provider immediately,” said Dr. Robert Deluca. “These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home.”

