4th coronavirus case confirmed in Eastland County

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A fourth confirmed case of coronavirus has now been confirmed in Eastland County.
County officials said the fourth case was confirmed on Friday. They could not comment on what part of the county it was confirmed in, nor whether the case was travel-related or community-based.
“As the availability of testing kits increases, we will see an increase in the number of positives across the country,” said Dr. Robert DeLuca of Eastland Memorial Hospital. “It is still very important to continue with social distancing and good hand washing. “
Medical officials still remind residents to be cautious if they start to become ill.
“Patients who are mildly ill with coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home. If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4°, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t need to be seen by a provider immediately,” said Dr. Robert Deluca. “These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home.”
Full statement from Eastland County
Full statement from Eastland County

COVID 19 Update Dr. Robert Deluca released the following: Good morning. Another positive case of Covid-19 has been reported in Eastland County. This makes the total of four positive cases. Eastland County officials urge the community if you suspect you may have Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms to call first before going to your primary care physician's clinic and/or Eastland Memorial Hospital. As a result, limited resources can be most efficiently used for those in our population who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. Eastland County officials stress the importance of this community-mindedness by staying vigilant with social practices and hygiene. Stay home if possible and practice social distancing to stop or slow the spread of contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19. Avoid shaking hands, cancel large events, avoid large crowds, and keep a 6-foot distance between you and others.