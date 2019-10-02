4th earthquake this week strikes Scurry Co.

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another earthquake has been recorded just north of Snyder.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday 14 miles north of Snyder.

This is the fourth quake recorded in the area since 4:47 p.m. Monday, when a 4.0 was recorded just 12.7 miles north of Snyder.

Another 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded 12.3 miles north/northeast of Snyder just before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, and a 2.5 hit just four hours later at 6:20 a.m.

Wednesday’s earthquake is the fifth recorded in Scurry County so far in 2019.

