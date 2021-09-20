5 COVID-19 deaths, 119 new cases reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting five deaths and 119 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There have now been 467 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 32since Sept. 1. There were 33 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in May, June, July, and August combined.

The most deaths recorded in the county in one month were 82 in December 2020.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported until Sept. 22 are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on the latest deaths have gone unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 12.27% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 22 new cases in students Monday, including 16 elementary students, three in middle school, and three high schoolers. There are currently 165 active cases among AISD students, and 35 among staff, for a grand total of 200 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports nine new cases in students, including one in elementary, four in high school and four in junior high. There are six new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 38 active cases among students and 15 staff, totaling 53 active cases.

There are currently 2,509 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County and 93 hospitalizations reported Monday, including 26 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 10 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 113 patients hospitalized, 91 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 36 total ICU patients, 30 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,275 vaccines were administered last week, down from 1,686 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,397 from March 1-7.

The data shows 61,930 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52,802 have been fully vaccinated.