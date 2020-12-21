5 COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths and 90 new positive cases.

The health department says four of the five deaths reported Monday were nursing home residents. It is unknown if they had additional medical conditions.

The five deaths include the following:

Female in her 90s, nursing home resident

Male in his 80s, nursing home resident

Female in her 80s, nursing home resident

Male in his 70s, nursing home resident

Female in her 60s, not a nursing home resident.

With 90 new positives and 51 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 420 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 61, and there are currently 15 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: