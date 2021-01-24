5 deaths, 115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Abilene/Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 115 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Health District.

The five new deaths stemming from COVID-19 consisted of a male in his 80s, a male in his 70s and three females in their 80s. Information as to whether or not they had pre-existing conditions was not released.

There have now been 263 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Taylor County since the pandemic began.

The total number of hospilizations in Taylor County now stands at 102.

Sunday’s numbers also show 128 recoveries.

In Taylor County, there are now 2,682 active cases of COVID-19.

Detailed information from the Health District can be found in the graphic below.