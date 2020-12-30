5 deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths and 31 new positive cases.

The health department the latest deaths include a female in her 90’s from a nursing facility, and a female in her 80’s, a male in his 50’s, a male in his 70’s, and a male in his 50’s none from nursing facilities.

With 31 new positives and 15 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 516 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 77, and there are currently twenty people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: