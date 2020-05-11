5 hurt in shooting at Texas park where hundreds gathered

FORT WORTH, Texas (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) — Police say five people were shot and wounded at a Texas park where hundreds had gathered despite local guidelines discouraging large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Fort Worth.

Police say fireworks were set off and then witnesses reported hearing about 30 rounds of gunfire.

Two people are in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The park was open to visitors but the city encouraged people to observe social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.