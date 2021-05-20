5 indicted in connection to August murder of Abilene girl, 19, at Taylor Co. party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury has indicted five people in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old Abilene woman who was shot and killed at a party in August 2020.

According to court documents, George Girard Johnson, Jr. was indicted for the murder of 19-year-old Megan Kirkland, while Kimberly Renee Limas, Stephanie Maldanado Avalos, Yahayra Gutierrez, and Ramon Aguirres, Jr. were indicted for tampering with evidence.

Johnson, Limas, Maldonado, and Aguirres were arrested in early April, while Gutierrez turned herself in two weeks later.

According to court documents, Johnson was pushed to the ground during a party in the 2500 block of Fulwiler Road, then got up and started shooting into a crowd of people, striking and killing Kirkland.

As the investigation continued, text messages were discovered between Johnson, Limas, and Gutierrez in which they discussed getting their story straight in order to avoid being implicated in the crime, the documents state.