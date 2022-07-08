ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo announced the birth of five capybara pups Friday, born late Thursday morning.

The zoo said this is the first capybara littler since September of 2021, when nine pups were born.

Thursday, the five pups were born to mother Daisy, making her a second-time mom.

At birth, capybara pups weigh in around three-and-a-half pounds. As the largest species of rodent, a capybara can weigh up to 170 pounds once they reach adulthood.

According to a release from the zoo:

“This year we have welcomed so many new members to our family.” Abilene Zoo Supervisor of Conservation, Clay Carabajal said. “This shows that the animals of the Abilene Zoo are healthy and thriving. Allowing generations to come to become inspired to conserve species and wild places all over the planet.”

The five capybara pups are available for viewing now, plan to see them on your next trip to the zoo!