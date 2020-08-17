5 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 397 active cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 397.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 5 new cases, 2 are from PCR tests, and 3 are from antigen tests.

Sixteen patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1853 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: