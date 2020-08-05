5 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 51 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District report 5 new cases of COVID-19.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 5 new cases, 2 are from PCR tests and 3 are from antigen tests.

Fifty-one patients recovered, but 35 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,705 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: