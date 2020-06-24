5 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 318

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 318.
Taylor County has seen recent coronavirus surge; fifty-nine of the total number of cases were reported in the last 8 days.
According to the Taylor County Health District, 7696 tests have been conducted, and 248 people have recovered bringing the number of active cases to 65.
There are currently 4 people hospitalized in Taylor County.
“Hospitalizations is the total number of individuals hospitalized in Taylor County with COVID-19, no matter their county of residence,” said the City of Abilene.
Further demographic information can be found in the image below.
