5 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 79

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 79.

The city reports 1151 tests have been conducted, with 164 test results still pending, and negative 908 results.

New positives include:

Case 75: F, 30s, self-isolated, pending

Case 76: F, 40s, self-isolated, pending

Case 77: F, 0-19, self-isolated, pending

Case 78: F, 20s, self-isolated, pending

Case 79: F, 60s, self-isolated, community acquired

According to the last data released by the city of Abilene, 12 people have recovered.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.