5 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 231 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 231 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 231 new cases, 129 are from PCR tests and 102 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported include a female in her 70s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 70s, a female in her 60s, and a female in her 90s.

Fifty-four patients recovered, 130 remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. According to the City of Abilene, updated hospitalization numbers have not been received for 1/9/21 or 1/10/21.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,273 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,417 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article stated that there were 294 new COVID-19 cases reported based on the information provided by the City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District. Since then, the organizations have corrected the numbers reported.