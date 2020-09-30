5 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 43 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 43 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 43 new cases, 17 are from PCR tests and 26 are from antigen tests.

According to a social media post, out of the 5 additional deaths reported, only one is recent, the other 4 were previously unreported to the Health District.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,034 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date; a total of 483 cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: