5 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County over Thanksgiving break, 270 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 270 new cases.

A social media post reveals that the newest deaths include 2 females in their 80s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 70s, all with preexisting health conditions; additionally, a male in his 80s was reported dead it is unknown if he had preexisting conditions.

The new data presented by the Health District shows the number of new cases reported during the Thanksgiving break.



November 27:

168 new cases; 24 of those came from PCR tests and 144 from antigen. 109 recoveries were reported.

November 28:

76 new cases; 3 of those came from PCR tests and 73 from antigen. 117 recoveries were reported.

November 29:

12 new cases; 0 of those came from PCR tests and 12 from antigen. 38 recoveries were reported.

November 30:

14 new cases; 6 of those came from PCR tests and 8 from antigen. 42 recoveries were reported.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,130 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,936 of these cases remain active. The total number of hospitalizations is now 109.