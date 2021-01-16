5 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 145 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 145 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 145 new cases, 67 are from PCR tests and 78 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are two males in their 70s, two females in their 70s, and one male in his 90s.

One hundred two patients recovered, but as of Friday afternoon, 131 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,133 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,614 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: