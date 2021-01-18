5 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 47 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 47 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 47 new cases, 12 are from PCR tests and 35 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported include a male in his 50s, two males in their 70s, a female in her 70s, and a female in her 90s.

Sixty-two patients recovered, but 128 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,275 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,648 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: