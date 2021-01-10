5 new COVID-19-related deaths, Taylor Co. adds record-breaking 294 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 294 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. This is the highest number of new cases ever reported on a single day in the County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 294 new cases, 192 are from PCR tests and 102 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported include a female in her 70s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 70s, a female in her 60s, and a female in her 90s.

Fifty-four patients recovered, 130 remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. According to the City of Abilene, updated hospitalization numbers have not been received for 1/9/21 or 1/10/21.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,273 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,417 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: