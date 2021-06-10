5 new monuments to be unveiled around Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful will unveil a series of monuments around the Key City next week.
The five new “landscape monuments” will be erected at different locations in Abilene, and will be created out of pavers to include images of a buffalo, a plane, the U.S. Air Force emblem, and Texas star, according to a news release from Keep Abilene Beautiful.
The full news release reads as follows:
“Keep Abilene Beautiful along with Texas Department of Transportation and City of Abilene officials will unveil the addition of five landscape projects around the city.
The new landscape monuments blend seamlessly into the Abilene landscape using natural tones and created out of pavers to include images of a buffalo, a plane, US Air Force emblem, and Texas star monument. The construction of these five monuments was completed May 2021.
Keep Abilene Beautiful Board President, Della Beasley, shared that this project “is a success story on how Keep Abilene Beautiful, TxDOT, Dyess Airforce Base, City of Abilene and business partners came together to create an incredible project that offers a beautiful welcome to those traveling into Abilene.” This is the fourth time that KAB has won the Governor’s award. The Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) program is one of the most prestigious annual environmental awards in Texas. A community’s environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas:
- Community Leadership and Coordination
- Public Awareness and Outreach
- Environmental Education
- Beautification and Community Improvement
- Litter Prevention and Cleanup
- Solid Waste Management
- Litter Law and Illegal Dumping Enforcement
The five monuments are located at:
· Business I-20 and Loop 322 intersection
· Buffalo Gap & 4400 block of S. Clack Street across from Firestone Complete Auto Care
· State Highway 83/84 between the Southbound left exit to Bus. 83 and the southbound main lane
· Loop 322/SH36 near the airport on Lindbergh Drive
· Hwy 277 & Dub Wright Blvd across from the Stripes service station
These projects are the result of a successful grant award from Keep Texas Beautiful. Keep Abilene Beautiful was awarded $295,000 as part of the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.”