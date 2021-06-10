5 new monuments to be unveiled around Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Keep Abilene Beautiful will unveil a series of monuments around the Key City next week.

The five new “landscape monuments” will be erected at different locations in Abilene, and will be created out of pavers to include images of a buffalo, a plane, the U.S. Air Force emblem, and Texas star, according to a news release from Keep Abilene Beautiful.

The monuments will be at the following locations:

Business I-20 and Loop 322 intersection

Buffalo Gap & 4400 block of S. Clack Street across from Firestone Complete Auto Care

State Highway 83/84 between the Southbound left exit to Bus. 83 and the southbound main lane

Loop 322/SH36 near the airport on Lindbergh Drive

Hwy 277 & Dub Wright Blvd across from the Stripes service station

The monuments are paid for through a $295,000 grant from Keep Texas Beautiful, as part of the Governor’s Community Achievement Award.

