TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five members of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office were awarded for their live saving actions during the Mesquite Heat fire.

Courtesy of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Ricky Bishop presented the Life Saving Award to Lieutenant Jay Jones, Detective Melissa Parker, Deputy Christopher Gladden, Deputy Anthony Casey and Deputy Kevin Waddle on Wednesday for life-saving actions they took during the fire.

In May, the two-week long fire burned almost 11,000 acres in Taylor County and destroyed up to 25 homes. Throughout this time, first responders worked tirelessly around the clock to keep residents safe and minimize damage.