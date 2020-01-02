5 Texas teens arrested in 17-year-old’s death

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/CNN) — Five teens are facing charges in the death of another teenager.

17-year-old Robert Duncan’s body was found in Midland on New Year’s Eve.

He’d not been seen for almost a week.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens for capital murder, which means they could get the death penalty.

Another teen is also facing a less serious murder charge.

And two others were booked on related charges.

The victim’s mother still has questions about what really happened to her son.

“They are trying to give a different story to divert us when there is multiple people that say otherwise and they’re the last ones to see Robert.”

All five of the suspects knew the victim prior to his death.