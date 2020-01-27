5-year-old Roscoe girl dies from brain cancer

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A young Roscoe girl has died after a battle with cancer.

Four-year-old Maraiha made the news last Halloween when she asked for candy.

Diagnosed with brain cancer, her parents didn’t feel she could spend time outdoors trick or treating, so the request was to bring the candy to her, and that’s what lots of folks did.

Maraiha was diagnosed at 18 months, and beat the disease, but when it returned last September, doctors gave her only six months to live.

The viewing for Maraiha is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McCoy funeral home. The funeral will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Methodist Church, followed by burial at the Roscoe Cemetery.

Donations to McCoy’s Funeral Home or The Flower Box for her burial arrangements would be greatly appreciated by her family.

McCoy’s Funeral Home: 325-235-8666

The Flower Box: 325-235-8676