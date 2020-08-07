5-year-old Texas boy delivering care packages to essential workers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A little boy in El Paso is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5-year-old boy and his mom are delivering care packages to essential workers and those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

A little push with a little drive and a whole lot of heart goes a long way.

Wilburt, or “Bookie” as a lot of people call him, has been going door to door giving care packages to families with essential workers or those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“He would go down the street to the corner, and he would water the neighbor’s grass every morning. And he would say always say, ‘Mama, I think he needs hand sanitizer,'” says Cheree Coleman, Wilburt’s mom.

His mom says they decided they were going to start collecting supplies for neighbors as COVID-19 cases started rising back in March.

“It started small, with the mail man,” Cheree says.

“And the garbage man,” Wilburt adds.

Now Cheree says it’s been their mission to buy essentials for those considered essential every morning starting at 6 a.m., packing it all up to be delivered.

“One lady was like, ‘You’re nothing but a hoarder!’ And I’m like, ‘You don’t even know what I’m doing ma’am,'” Cheree says.

Now they’re on a mission that’s growing by the day, hoping to spread a little kindness during tough times.

Wilbur’s mom says she’s been paying for all this herself, but that people have reached out to help with donations and supplies.