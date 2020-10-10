50 new COVID-19 cases, 61st death reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 61st COVID-19-related death and 50 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Saturday show that of the 50 new cases, 8 are from PCR tests and 42 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest death is a man in his 70s with pre-existing health conditions.
13 patients recovered, but 21 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,403 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
