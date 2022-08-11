ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
Timothy Paternostro, 29
Wanted for: Robbery
Reward: $1,000
Tyrus Hart, 27
Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
Reward: $500
Jennifer Kennedy, 33
Wanted for: Exploitation of Elderly
Reward: $500
Tyler Hudson, 21
Wanted for: Robbery
Reward: $500
Jordan Outlaw, 27
Wanted for: Fraud, Possession of Meth
Reward: $500
Kenji Johnson, 37
Wanted for: Aggravated Assault
Reward: $500
Daymond Stewart, 24
Wanted for: Aggravated Assault
Reward: $500
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.
Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”
“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.