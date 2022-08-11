ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000

Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500

Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of Elderly Reward: $500

Tyler Hudson, 21 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $500

Jordan Outlaw, 27 Wanted for: Fraud, Possession of Meth Reward: $500

Kenji Johnson, 37 Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Reward: $500

Daymond Stewart, 24 Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Reward: $500

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.