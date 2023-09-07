ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of nine suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Artis Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person

– Assault of Pregnant Person Adrianna Ortiz – Theft Enhanced

– Theft Enhanced Rashelle Preslar – Theft, Credit Card Abuse

– Theft, Credit Card Abuse Gilbert Saucedo – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Pablo Ramirez – Online Solicitation of Minor

– Online Solicitation of Minor Cori Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person

– Assault of Pregnant Person Charles Timms – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest

– Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest Antione Calhoun – Possession of Cocaine x4, Possession of Hydrocodone

– Possession of Cocaine x4, Possession of Hydrocodone Keighvoucia Lamb (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Aggravated Assault x3

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO Youtube page.