50th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 19 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two more COVID-19 related deaths and 19 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is now 405.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 19 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests and 14 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths were a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s. Both patients had pre-existing conditions.

Twenty-one patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2687 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: