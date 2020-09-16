50th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 19 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two more COVID-19 related deaths and 19 new cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is now 405.
Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 19 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests and 14 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest deaths were a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s. Both patients had pre-existing conditions.
Twenty-one patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2687 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
- Abilene family wants school to be renamed after fallen Army Sgt.
- Wednesday, September 16: Scattered showers possible on Thursday
- Texas soldier’s slaying inspires bid to expand military code
- ‘There’s nowhere for her to go’: COVID-19 patient to be kicked out of hospital, family says
- Pressure to produce vaccine heightens tensions on Capitol Hill