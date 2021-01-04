52 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 139 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 52 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Taylor County, according to the local health district.

Forty-one recoveries were reported and a total of 139 total hospitalizations were listed. No deaths were reported.

Out of those 52 new cases, 42 come from PCR tests, and 10 from Antigen tests.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,414 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. Of those, 2,141 cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: