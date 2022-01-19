52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction coming Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 52nd Annual West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s Telethon and Auction is happening this Saturday, Jan. 22, with all proceeds benefiting the patients at the center.

The televised event will be live from the Abilene Convention Center starting with the auction shows beginning at 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. and the live event beginning at 7:00 and running until midnight.

In addition to the telethon, the live auction will feature over 600 items up for bid, from sports memorabilia to paintings and quilts. There will be over 19 categories of items to bid on with a retail value of $500,000.

You can bid in person at the event, or online at WestTexasRehab.org or by downloading the HandBid app on your Android or Apple device. On the app, search for “Rehab 2022 Telethon” to find the items up for sale.

Headlining the live music are country stars Sawyer Brown, Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse, as well as 2021 Country Music New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett. Local up-and-coming country artist Ariel Hutchins will also be performing.

President and CEO of West Texas Rehab Steve Martin said he has high hopes for this year’s event, after having the two largest grossing telethons in the center’s history the past two years. He said he hopes to exceed $1.5 million in donations this year.

“If we were to get to that $1.5 million mark this Saturday night, that would break the $50 million mark in 52 years of the telethon,” Martin said.

All proceeds will be put directly back into the West Texas Rehab Center, being used in every area of the center, Director of Pediatrics JoBeth Huber-Willis said.

“We are able to get equipment needs, we are able to pay for therapy and things that children and adults need through our donor sponsorship program,” Huber-Willis said.

West Texas Rehab was established as a private nonprofit in 1953, serving over 650 patients each day. You can find more information on the telethon and auction on their website, WestTexasRehab.org.