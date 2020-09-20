52nd COVID-19 related death, 9 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 52nd COVID-19 related death and 9 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 9 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death was male in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Three patients recovered, but 16 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,786 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: