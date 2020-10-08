54 new COVID-19 cases, 60th death reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 60th COVID-19-related death and 54 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 54 new cases, 16 are from PCR tests and 38 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a man in his 70s. It’s unknown if he had a pre-existing health condition.

Eleven patients recovered, but 27 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,283 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

