57 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 97 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifty-seven new positive COVID-19 cases and 97 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 57 new cases, 32 are from PCR tests and 25 are from antigen tests.

Ninety-seven patients recovered, but 120 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,914 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,782 of these cases remain active.

According to Hendrick Health, as of yesterday, Abilene was still on critical level (Level 5) with 65 Hendrick Health employees quarantined, 0 ICU beds available, and 16.76% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), as reported by the State

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: