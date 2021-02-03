59 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co., 56 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifty-nine new COVID-19-related cases and 56 hospitalizations have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 59 new cases, 12 are from PCR tests and 47 are from antigen tests.

One hundred seventy-two patients recovered, but 56 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,536 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,934 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: