59th COVID-19-related death, 36 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 59th COVID-19-related death and 36 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 36 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 30 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,229 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: