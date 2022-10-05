ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Equestrians will mount their horses and prepare for the Finals of team sorting at 5D RV Ranch and Rodeo next weekend.

Courtesy of 5D RV Ranch and Rodeo

Competitors will be randomly paired up and must work together on their horses to heard calves from one pen to the other. Each calf has a number on them and must go in the correct order.

To compete in the finals, participants must have attended at least two previous competitions and qualify at the 5D RV Ranch and Rodeo. There will also be an open sorting for anyone who wants to join, as well as a youth division.

Each run cost $20 and participants must pick an even number of runs with a maximum of eight total. Booking opens for finals at 2:00 p.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. both days.

The top team will receive a belt buckles and the second and third place teams will receive prizes. Youth will also have prizes.

Finals will start at 3:00 p.m., open sorting will start after 4:00 p.m. followed by youth on both October 15 and October 16.

5D RV Ranch and Rodeo is located at 4609 U.S. Highway 277 South at the 5D Arena. For more information, visit the ranches Facebook page.