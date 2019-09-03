5th Annual Hudson Wade 5k coming next weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An annual 5k to honor a young Abilene boy who died from cancer will take place Sept.14.

The Hudson Wade 5k honors Hudson Wade, an 11-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer.

Shortly after his diagnosis, a family friend started a footrace in his memory to raise money for his family.

Hudson died from the disease, but the family continued the 5k race to help other families with young cancer patients.

This is the fifth year of the race, which will start at Abilene Christian School, where Hudson was a student.

This year is expected to be the biggest Hudson Wade 5k to date, with more sponsorships and the new course for the runners.

