5th Annual Hudson Wade 5k turns personal tragedy into positive impact

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After losing their son to cancer, an Abilene family continues to keep his memory alive while helping other children going through the same thing. The 5th Annual Hudson Wade 5k raises awareness for pediatric cancer while raising money for the Play 4 Rex Foundation.

As each foot hits the pavement, the Wade family is turning their personal tragedy into a positive impact. Hudson Wade was diagnosed with Leukemia in September of 2015 at just 11 years old.

“Which is ironically enough childhood cancer awareness month,” Hudson’s father Kirk Wade said.

He spent the next four months at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“Where he was given four rounds of Chemo therapy and actually declared cancer free after his third round of Chemo therapy,” Kirk said.

Just as soon as the road to recovery began, however, Hudson caught a virus.

“He just couldn’t fight off and it ended up taking his life,” Kirk said.

During Hudson’s battle, a family friend set up a 5K to raise money for the Wade family. Each year since his death, they’ve continued the tradition

giving the proceeds to the Play 4 Rex Foundation that helps kids who are facing that same fight.

“when we can honor his legacy and help other people that’s a great day. It’s a great day,” Kirk said.

For the 5th year of the Hudson Wade 5K, the path looks a little different, but it’s definitely a familiar one. The course starts and ends at Hudson’s second home, Abilene Christian School.

“He loved this school. He loved his friends here,” Kirk said.

“It’s very special to us. It’s just another way he is remembered on this campus,” Hudson’s mother Laura Wade said.

The 5th Annual Hudson Wade 5K is on September 14th starting at 9 a.m. at Abilene Christian School. You can register as an adult, student or team of five. For more information and a link to register you can visit the Hudson Wade 5K Facebook page.